Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 137.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

SPH opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.76%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

