Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

