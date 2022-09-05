Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

GDX stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

