Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of FL stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

