American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

