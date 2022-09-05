Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

