Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

