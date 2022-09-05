Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP stock opened at $223.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

