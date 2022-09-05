Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10,948.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,593 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $180.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

