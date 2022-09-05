Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 396 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,272,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $208,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

