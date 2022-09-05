QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $78.53 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.