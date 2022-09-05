QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $78.53 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.