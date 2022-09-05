General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.47 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

