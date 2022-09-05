Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.35 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $208.35 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00094118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00258408 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

