Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $396.80

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 396.80 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 399.20 ($4.82), with a volume of 59311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.80 ($4.93).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHB. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle bought 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98). In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09). Also, insider Simon J. Quayle bought 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

