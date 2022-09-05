THG (LON:THG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.88

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.88 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.24 ($0.62), with a volume of 2607853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.73).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £721.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

THG Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding purchased 1,169,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £818,300 ($988,762.69). In related news, insider Charles Allen bought 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £989,000 ($1,195,021.75). Also, insider Matthew Moulding bought 1,169,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £818,300 ($988,762.69). Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,351,508 shares of company stock worth $429,395,656.

(Get Rating)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.