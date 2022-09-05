Financial Comparison: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -51.29% -62.59% -14.20% MiX Telematics 4.25% 6.61% 4.63%

Risk & Volatility

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $219.85 million 5.13 -$76.68 million ($1.83) -8.39 MiX Telematics $143.29 million 1.23 $8.95 million $0.28 28.57

This table compares BigCommerce and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MiX Telematics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BigCommerce and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 6 10 0 2.63 MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $30.27, suggesting a potential upside of 97.05%. MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 141.67%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers. It also provides Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection, and entry-level tracking and recovery services; MiX Now, a system that helps companies monitor and manage the behavior and performance of their vehicles and drivers. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 815,165 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.