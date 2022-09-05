Head-To-Head Survey: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.88%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 678.34%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -304.21% -27.45% -16.51% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,749.29% -131.63% -107.62%

Volatility and Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 71.50 -$370.64 million ($3.40) -15.49 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 8.29 -$40.25 million ($2.54) -0.78

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.