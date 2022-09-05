Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $325.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325.50 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 325.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 51216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.06).

FAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £646.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,584.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 395.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

