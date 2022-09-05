Wolf Safe Poor People Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $257,957.25 and approximately $1,768.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00841470 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015429 BTC.
Wolf Safe Poor People Profile
Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8.
