The Graph Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $696.22 million and $33.06 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,688.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00036219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00132321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022349 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

