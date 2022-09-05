TrueChain Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $144,038.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,688.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00158654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00036219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00132321 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.