Verso Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Verso has a market capitalization of $297,843.43 and $43,927.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verso has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00841470 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015429 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VSOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
