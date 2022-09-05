Portion Trading Up 43.6% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $598,875.46 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,688.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00036219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00132321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022349 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

