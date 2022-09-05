Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Splintershards has a market cap of $44.88 million and $1.94 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002143 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00081862 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 911,386,465 coins and its circulating supply is 807,593,554 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

