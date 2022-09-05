Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 439 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LVS opened at $36.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

