Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.7 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.