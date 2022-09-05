Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $92.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

