Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $95,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $208.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $268.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $219.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

