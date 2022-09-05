Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 26.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

BBDC stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

