Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,283,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 653.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.