Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 99 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NFLX opened at $226.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

