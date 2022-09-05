Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 966 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.