Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Cut by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 147.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in Oracle by 349.2% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 11,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 866.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

