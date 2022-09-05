Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $334,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 551,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,103,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,810,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,325.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 272,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 253,826 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
EMXC opened at $48.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend
