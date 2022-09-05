Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $327,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 227,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.