Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $41.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

