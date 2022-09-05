Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $320,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.95 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

