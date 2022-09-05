Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Parsons by 8.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

PSN opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.