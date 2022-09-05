Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 945 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $42.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

