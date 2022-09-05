Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 284 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

CNRG opened at $93.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $112.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.