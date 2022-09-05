Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

VMC opened at $164.95 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.