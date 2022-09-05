Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $479,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.75 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

