Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $407,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,488 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,364,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 203.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

