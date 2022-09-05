The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

