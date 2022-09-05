Joe Vorih Buys 7,500 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Joe Vorih acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87).

Genuit Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:GEN opened at GBX 340 ($4.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,810.53. Genuit Group plc has a one year low of GBX 331.50 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 788 ($9.52). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 441.96.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuit Group Company Profile

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.