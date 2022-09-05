Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,934,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,285,000 after buying an additional 351,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

