Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 149 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TEL opened at $123.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

