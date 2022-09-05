Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £2,784,227.01 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 591,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.69), for a total transaction of £2,784,227.01 ($3,364,218.23).

On Wednesday, July 20th, Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65).

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 488.55 ($5.90) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 298.50 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.51). The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4,730.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

