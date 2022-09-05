Quent Capital LLC Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $138.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.