Quent Capital LLC Purchases 98 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.5 %

VRSN stock opened at $181.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

